The Best Inventions of 2024

Geothermal Energy Advances

FervoFlex

By Micheline Maynard

Fervo Energy’s FervoFlex system involves drilling horizontally into hot rock beneath the earth's surface and pumping in water to create hot water and steam; the resulting geothermal energy can be stored and released strategically for future customer use. Fiber optic cables in each of its wells give the company real-time information on flow, temperature, and performance. Such analytics have helped Fervo reduce its drilling time by 70% and cut the price per well from $9.4 million to $4.8 million. A pilot project with Google went online in 2023, providing the energy for a data center in Nevada. A bigger project, in Utah, is set to go online in 2026 and ultimately provide energy for 400,000 homes. Jack Norbeck, Fervo's co-founder and chief technology officer, predicts that by 2050, geothermal energy "becomes the backbone of the decarbonized energy system."

