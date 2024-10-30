En-Route EV Charging

Charging electric vehicles typically involves plugging them in when they’re not running, requiring quite a bit of downtime. But there’s another way. “You can charge the vehicles when they’re on their routes,” says John Rizzo, president and CEO of InductEV, which has developed a charging system now used by seven municipal transit agencies in Washington State. Plates installed on the ground at locations like bus stops or depots connect wirelessly to charge matching plates installed on the underside of electric buses. “Within two seconds, we’re pushing very high-power energy into the bus,” says Rizzo. “For every minute you sit there, you’re getting three miles of range.”