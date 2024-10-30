Water From the Sky

Potable water is becoming an ever scarcer resource, even though our atmosphere is laden with 38 million-billion gallons of the wet stuff. Tapping it is the tricky part. Aquaria does so using large-scale heat exchange systems, which suck air in and pass it through multiple filters. The humidity is condensed out of the air and turned into water, which is then purified. Developers working with Aquaria just broke ground on a $26 million project in Hawaii that will see 1,000 homes installed with Aquaria devices eventually producing 260 gallons of water a day. “Our vision is to be able to one day supply water for entire cities from the sky,” says company co-founder and CEO Brian Sheng.

