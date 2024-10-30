Zero-Carbon Sneakers

While manufacturing the average pair of sneakers produces about half a hamburger’s carbon footprint, Allbirds’ new M0.0nshot Zero shoe generates zero greenhouse gasses—thanks to painstaking experimentation with regenerative fiber, natural rubber alternatives, renewable energy, and other sustainable technologies. “More than anything else, this is a creative act,” says Allbirds co-founder Tim Brown. “It’s the creativity forged from self-imposed constraints, down to the last decimal point.” Just as crucially, Allbirds is sharing its “RecipeB0.0K,” the blueprint it derived for making zero-carbon shoes, with other companies for them to emulate.

Buy Now: Allbirds M0.0nshot Zero on Allbirds