The Best Inventions of 2024

Military-Grade Child Protection

Babyark Convertible Car Seat Premium

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jared Lindzon

Research by AAA and the National Safety Council suggests that 52% of car seats are installed incorrectly, reducing their safety. That critical issue inspired aeronautical engineer Shy Mindel to co-found Babyark, which makes an app-connected convertible car seat with 14 sensors to ensure proper installation and buckling, monitor child movement, and provide forgotten child alerts. Meanwhile, the seat’s military-grade, carbon fiber energy absorption and side-impact protection systems reduce the effects of sudden stops or accidents. “This was something I had developed originally for armored vehicles and wanted to share with parents,” Mindel says.

Buy Now: Babyark Convertible Car Seat Premium on Babyark

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com