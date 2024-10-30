Research by AAA and the National Safety Council suggests that 52% of car seats are installed incorrectly, reducing their safety. That critical issue inspired aeronautical engineer Shy Mindel to co-found Babyark, which makes an app-connected convertible car seat with 14 sensors to ensure proper installation and buckling, monitor child movement, and provide forgotten child alerts. Meanwhile, the seat’s military-grade, carbon fiber energy absorption and side-impact protection systems reduce the effects of sudden stops or accidents. “This was something I had developed originally for armored vehicles and wanted to share with parents,” Mindel says.

