Fully Recyclable Camping Gear

Complexity is the enemy of recycling. When products are made from multiple materials—plastic, nylon, cotton—it’s costly to separate and reuse them. And so, 2 billion tons of waste is dumped into landfills each year. This is why NEMO Equipment created a technical backpack that’s made almost entirely from one material, polyester, which is fully recyclable. Each pack—along with a line of sleeping bags—comes with prepaid shipping and a QR code containing instructions for getting it repaired, resold, or recycled. This is part of the Endless Promise mission that NEMO’s founder and CEO Cam Brensinger describes as “zero wasted materials, zero carbon footprint, and fully recyclable.”

