The Best Inventions of 2024

Fully Recyclable Camping Gear

NEMO Equipment Endless Promise Collection

1 minute read
NEMO Equipment Endless Promise Collection

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Complexity is the enemy of recycling. When products are made from multiple materials—plastic, nylon, cotton—it’s costly to separate and reuse them. And so, 2 billion tons of waste is dumped into landfills each year. This is why NEMO Equipment created a technical backpack that’s made almost entirely from one material, polyester, which is fully recyclable. Each pack—along with a line of sleeping bags—comes with prepaid shipping and a QR code containing instructions for getting it repaired, resold, or recycled. This is part of the Endless Promise mission that NEMO’s founder and CEO Cam Brensinger describes as “zero wasted materials, zero carbon footprint, and fully recyclable.”

Buy Now: Endless Promise Collection on Nemo Equipment | Amazon | REI

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com