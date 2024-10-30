The Best Inventions of 2024

Flotation Reimagined

Mustang Survival Atlas 190 DLX Pro Sensor Life Jacket

1 minute read
Atlas-190-DLX-Life Jacket

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

There’s an old motto about life jackets: they’re useless unless worn. But historically they’re bulky and uncomfortable (and thus sometimes ignored), so Mustang Survival re-engineered the standard design so people would actually wear the vest. The Atlas 190 DLX Pro is lightweight, contoured to the body, and looser around the neck, allowing it to be easily worn over a jacket, which is common at sea. As Atlas developer Nigel Parkes says, “If it’s comfortable, it’s going to be worn. If it’s worn, it can save your life.” And if someone does fall overboard, the Atlas releases a wide pillow for their head, keeping them in the correct posture for floating until rescue arrives.

Buy Now: Atlas 190 DLX Pro Sensor Life Jacket on Mustang Survival

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com