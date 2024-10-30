Flotation Reimagined

There’s an old motto about life jackets: they’re useless unless worn. But historically they’re bulky and uncomfortable (and thus sometimes ignored), so Mustang Survival re-engineered the standard design so people would actually wear the vest. The Atlas 190 DLX Pro is lightweight, contoured to the body, and looser around the neck, allowing it to be easily worn over a jacket, which is common at sea. As Atlas developer Nigel Parkes says, “If it’s comfortable, it’s going to be worn. If it’s worn, it can save your life.” And if someone does fall overboard, the Atlas releases a wide pillow for their head, keeping them in the correct posture for floating until rescue arrives.

