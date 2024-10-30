A Rugged Portable Speaker

Most portable outdoor speakers are better suited to sit on a picnic table than go mountain biking or tubing down a river. The Hydrablast 2.0’s built-in mount, magnets, and carabiner, allow users to clip it or stick it to their bike, backpack, or ATV, and the waterproof, dustproof, sandproof, and shockproof device “is going to hold up under pressure,” says Joe Campos, senior vice president at Altec Lansing. “We say it's “Everything-proof.’” (It even floats.) The compact speaker—it’s 3.2 by 8 in.—sits on a 6-degree pedestal base to better disperse sound, and the company’s new Party Sync features enable users to connect more than 100 of the speakers for an immersive surround sound experience.

