The Best Inventions of 2024

A Slimmer Hiking Shoe

Merrell SpeedARC Surge BOA

Tucker Friend - Merrell—Merrell

By Ashley Mateo

Hiking shoes have always been synonymous with clunkiness. But with the $280 SpeedARC Surge BOA, launching in January, Merrell has slimmed down and streamlined the standard. Inside, a nylon plate is sandwiched between two layers of a new nitrogen-injected supercritical foam, for a midsole that mimics a car’s suspension system. “The top piece adapts to your foot for immediate cushioning, while the bottom layer adapts to the terrain,” says Ian Cobb, senior design director at Merrell. “The plate acts like a strut bar that brings everything together to push you forward.” In lieu of laces, two adjustable dials allow wearers to finetune their fit.

