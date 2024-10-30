The Best Inventions of 2024

Storage Galore

Bandit Stamina 6 Pocket Nova Crop

Bandit Stamina 6 Pocket Nova Crop

By Ashley Mateo

To fuel a marathon, runners often resort to stuffing hip and back pockets with energy gels to the point of bulging—neither comfortable, nor the look you want in race photos. In rethinking performance apparel’s real estate, Bandit Running was able to sneak four slot pockets across the Stamina Nova Crop top’s back and two additional phone pockets on the sides. “It’s not going to distort your silhouette and it’s not going to bother you,” says co-founder and chief designer Ardith Singh. “This is designed for a human body that’s pushing itself to the limit.” The top sold out so quickly in February that the brand brought it back as part of its core collection.

