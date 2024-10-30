The Best Inventions of 2024

Cutting Edge Gene Therapy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics Casgevy

1 minute read
vertex pharmaceuticals
Shutterstock / Immersion Imagery

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Jessica Klein

Combing through scientific literature, Casgevy’s creators found that adults with genes that would normally produce sickle cell disease (SCD) or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT), but who also had higher levels of fetal hemoglobin—produced by babies under 1 year, with a higher affinity for oxygen than adult hemoglobin—didn’t suffer as much from symptoms. For those with no fetal hemoglobin, SCD causes painful blockages and anemia—known as pain crises—while TDT necessitates monthly blood transfusions, costing an estimated $5.4 million over a lifetime. Using CRISPR technology, Casgevy harvests a patient’s blood-forming stem cells, and edits them (outside the body) to spur fetal hemoglobin production. Reinserted in the patient, they work to keep SCD and TDT symptoms at bay. In clinical trials, 93.5% of patients with SCD didn’t experience pain crises for at least a year after infusions. In Dec. 2023, the therapy became the first CRISPR-based therapy to receive FDA approval.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com