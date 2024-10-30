Therapy for Spinal Cord Injuries

Over 250,000 people in the U.S. alone live with spinal cord injuries. To help patients regain sensation and strength in their hands and arms, Onward Medical’s ARC-EX therapy uses electrical stimulation—applied externally with electrodes—to effectively boost the brain’s signals. A study in Nature showed that nine out of 10 patients using ARC-EX recovered some strength or functionality; it also found that the treatment can be effective for patients who had injuries decades earlier. “For most people with a spinal cord injury, there’s some [brain signal] conduction making it through the block, but not enough for movement,” says Dave Marver, CEO of Onward. “This device serves as an amplifier.”
