The Best Inventions of 2024

Catching Cancer Early

Northwell Health iNav

1 minute read
MATTHEW LIBASSI—MATT.LIBASSI@GMAIL.COM

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

The five-year survival rate of pancreatic cancer is just 13%, largely because it’s often not detected until it’s too late. That’s why at Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care system, hospitals use the AI-powered iNav (developed in-house) to proactively analyze images of patients’ MRIs and CT scans—taken for unrelated health issues—searching for evidence of cancerous masses or lesions. Northwell says the system has slashed time to treatment, the period from diagnosis to the beginning of addressing the disease, by 50%. Dr. Daniel King, a developer of iNav, says it has “totally revolutionized our ability to get these people connected to care.” Northwell is currently exploring licensing iNav to other hospitals.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com