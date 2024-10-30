The Best Inventions of 2024

Simplifying Skin Cancer Detection

DermaSensor

1 minute read
DermaSensor best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

When it comes to skin cancer, primary care physicians often struggle to distinguish malignant lesions from non-malignant ones, while dermatologists have long wait times. DermaSensor’s titular device is the first of its kind cleared by the FDA for use by non-specialist physicians. It uses optical spectroscopy—the deployment of light to analyze tissues—to promptly detect likely cancerous skin lesions at a rate similar to that of in-person dermatologists.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com