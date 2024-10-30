Simplifying Skin Cancer Detection

When it comes to skin cancer, primary care physicians often struggle to distinguish malignant lesions from non-malignant ones, while dermatologists have long wait times. DermaSensor’s titular device is the first of its kind cleared by the FDA for use by non-specialist physicians. It uses optical spectroscopy—the deployment of light to analyze tissues—to promptly detect likely cancerous skin lesions at a rate similar to that of in-person dermatologists.
