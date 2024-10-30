Fall Asleep Faster

Frustrated by her long-term insomnia, and wanting a better form of guidance for the breathing exercises that can help, Stephanie Broes and her brother Michael created Moonbird, a palm-sized, screen-free breathing coach. "Traditional meditation tools can feel overwhelming, and screens disrupt the relaxation they aim to promote," says Broes. Hold the ergonomic device in your hand, breathe in when it gently expands, and out when it contracts. The soothing guidance encourages the holder to adapt rapid or inconsistent breathing to a more restful pattern, shifting their body into a “rest-and-digest” state so they feel calmer, more relaxed, and can fall asleep more easily. Moonbird can be used by adults or kids.

