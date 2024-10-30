Most electric toothbrushes either oscillate or vibrate. China-based Laifen’s Wave both oscillates (up to 60 degrees) and vibrates (up to 66,000 times per minute). With an app featuring three toggles controlling oscillation range, speed, and vibration strength, users can customize their brushing experience to a T. Manufactured the same way MacBooks get their curves–material is stretched bit by bit to create strong, even surfaces–the Wave’s sleek handle has no divots where bacteria or mold can flourish. The internal parts of the brush are attached to the exterior, via what’s known as nano-molding technology, so they won’t separate and rattle around.

