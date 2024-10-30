The Best Inventions of 2024

The Toothbrush Zenith

Laifen Wave Toothbrush

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Jessica Klein

Most electric toothbrushes either oscillate or vibrate. China-based Laifen’s Wave both oscillates (up to 60 degrees) and vibrates (up to 66,000 times per minute). With an app featuring three toggles controlling oscillation range, speed, and vibration strength, users can customize their brushing experience to a T. Manufactured the same way MacBooks get their curves–material is stretched bit by bit to create strong, even surfaces–the Wave’s sleek handle has no divots where bacteria or mold can flourish. The internal parts of the brush are attached to the exterior, via what’s known as nano-molding technology, so they won’t separate and rattle around.

Buy Now: Laifen Wave Toothbrush Laifen Tech | Amazon | Best Buy

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

Better Breast Milk Storage

Better Breast Milk Storage

By Jared Lindzon

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com