Advanced Cat Cleanup

The Litter-Robot 4 aims lasers, sensors, timers, and an internal rotating globe at a perennial problem shared by so many whose pets poop indoors: the smelly litterbox. The result is an automated lavatory that detects a cat's entrance and exit, traps and sorts its waste product, and deposits it into an odor-sealed compartment for later removal. "After inheriting two cats and an overflowing litter box, my goal was a device that would efficiently separate all of the waste from the clean litter, minimize the mess caused by spraying, could be easily cleaned, and would be completely automatic," says Brad Baxter, who produced the first Litter Robot in 1999, and has sold 1.5 million units since. The latest iteration is the most technologically advanced model yet.

