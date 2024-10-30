The Best Inventions of 2024

Advanced Cat Cleanup

Whisker Litter-Robot 4

1 minute read
Whisker Litter-Robot 4

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Chris Norris

The Litter-Robot 4 aims lasers, sensors, timers, and an internal rotating globe at a perennial problem shared by so many whose pets poop indoors: the smelly litterbox. The result is an automated lavatory that detects a cat's entrance and exit, traps and sorts its waste product, and deposits it into an odor-sealed compartment for later removal. "After inheriting two cats and an overflowing litter box, my goal was a device that would efficiently separate all of the waste from the clean litter, minimize the mess caused by spraying, could be easily cleaned, and would be completely automatic," says Brad Baxter, who produced the first Litter Robot in 1999, and has sold 1.5 million units since. The latest iteration is the most technologically advanced model yet.

Buy Now: Whisker Litter-Robot 4 on Litter Robot | Amazon | Petsmart

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com