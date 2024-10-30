Sustaining Cat Health

Cats can be stoical, hiding their health problems until it gets serious. But their urine can provide clues: When your cat goes in the Smart Box Health Monitoring Cat Litter, the pellets will change color as a warning sign that something’s wrong, such as a urinary tract infection or kidney problem. Other color-changing litter uses silica crystal to achieve health-monitoring—essentially plastic that gets dumped in landfills—but the Smart Box litter is fully biodegradable, says Alistair King, co-founder of Rhodes Pet Science, who calls the litter "health monitoring in a natural format.”

