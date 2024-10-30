The Best Inventions of 2024

Sustaining Cat Health

Smart Box Health Monitoring Cat Litter

1 minute read
Smart Box Health Monitoring Cat Litter

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Cats can be stoical, hiding their health problems until it gets serious. But their urine can provide clues: When your cat goes in the Smart Box Health Monitoring Cat Litter, the pellets will change color as a warning sign that something’s wrong, such as a urinary tract infection or kidney problem. Other color-changing litter uses silica crystal to achieve health-monitoring—essentially plastic that gets dumped in landfills—but the Smart Box litter is fully biodegradable, says Alistair King, co-founder of Rhodes Pet Science, who calls the litter "health monitoring in a natural format.”

Buy Now: Smart Box Health Monitoring Cat Litter on Walmart

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com