Next-Level Cooking

Signature Kitchen Suite’s 30-inch Transitional Series Combi Wall Oven is “like a Swiss army knife for every chef,” says the company’s director of product planning, Michael Magnani. The oven has a knob-free design with a single touchscreen user interface, with a top unit that functions as a microwave, convection, thermal, or halogen cooker, and a bottom that offers steaming options. A built-in internal camera captures time lapse cooking videos and uses the product’s Gourmet AI—visual recognition to “autocook” meals at the appropriate temperatures.

