Brighter Workspaces

The Zoom era has made remote workers everywhere rethink their office lighting schemes. Cync, GE's new smart product line, offers the first full-color under-cabinet light fixture to use smart technology. Installed beneath workspace or kitchen cabinets, Cync's Smart Undercabinet Fixtures provide diffuse, low-glare lighting in millions of possible colors—plus their intensity, hue, and time of use is customizable through either its own or other smart home apps like Alexa or Google Assistant. "People who wanted to add colorful lights to their kitchens were using light strips," says Kara Perdue, GE Lighting's VP of product management. "But their pattern and light output aren't ideal for task lighting. With these, not only do people get the benefit of vibrant colors, they also get the exceptional clarity of light that doesn't create hotspots and puddles of light.​​"

