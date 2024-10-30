The Best Inventions of 2024

Eco-Friendly and Scented

Blueland Spring Bloom Laundry Detergent Tablets

Blueland Spring Bloom Laundry Detergent Tablets

By Jeff Wilser

If you care about sustainability but need to do laundry, typically you’re faced with a choice: Use a convenient and fresh-smelling “pod” that’s made with unsustainable microplastics, or use an eco-friendly detergent that’s essentially unscented. Blueland’s Spring Bloom Laundry Detergent Tablets are designed for the “eco-curious” who still insist on nice-smelling, single-use ease. Toss the tablet in the laundry like you would a pod, and its plastic-free enzymes break down stains, all with a fresh scent that can survive the drying cycle—unusual for sustainable detergent. “Fragrance detergent makes up 80% of the laundry market,” says Sarah Paiji Yoo, CEO and co-founder of Blueland. “We maximize our environmental impact by maximizing adoption.”

