Filtered Water, Anywhere

LifeStraw Sip

By Chris Stokel-Walker

LifeStraw—whose Max water cleanser, designed to clean impure water at a population level, was one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023—went in a more personal direction with its new device. The Sip reusable water filter straw, made of stainless steel, uses a high-flow microfilter membrane with 0.2-micron pores to block out 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, and 99.999% of microplastics. Users can sip 1,000 liters of water over the lifetime of each straw, which comes in its own carrying case. The ultra-portable filter is ideal for world-travelers and outdoors adventurers, and they’ll be helping others: CEO Alison Hill says that, for every purchase, LifeStraw donates a year’s worth of safe drinking water to a child in need.

