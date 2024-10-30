The Best Inventions of 2024

Air-Cleaning “Fruit”

Spiritus Carbon Orchard

1 minute read
Spiritus Carbon Orchard

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Spiritus’s Carbon Orchard uses tennis-sized balls (which it calls “fruit”) made of a novel sorbent, or material that sucks up carbon dioxide, attached to pillar structures it calls “trees.” The “fruit,” which has a surface area of a whole tennis court, gets heavy with carbon and is taken off the “tree,” before being heated to remove the CO2, which is then stored underground. The “fruit” can be reused, and the process repeated to pull excess carbon from the air. Orchard One, the firm’s first large scale project, in Wyoming, will begin removal in 2026. “We expect that we’ll have a handful of these projects before the end of the decade,” says Spiritus co-founder Charles Cadieu. Early customers include Stripe, Alphabet, Shopify, Meta, and McKinsey Sustainability, all through their collective $1 billion Frontier carbon commitment.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com