The Best Inventions of 2024

Lab-Grown Meat

Meatable Opti-Ox

1 minute read
Meatable Opti-Ox best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Chris Norris

Industrial meat’s livestock farming causes 11% of greenhouse emissions, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, but most people are not ready to cut meat from their diets. The Netherlands-based Meatable is addressing those problems with genuine animal meat grown in a lab, with its patented Opti-Ox technology. The process uses stem cells taken from a living pig, putting them through a fermentation-like process that dramatically amplifies their growth and differentiation into the muscle and fat that comprise real meat—in just four days. Meatable plans to bring its pork product to market in Singapore next year. Company co-founder and CTO Daan Luining stresses that the product “isn’t like meat—it is meat.”

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com