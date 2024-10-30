Lab-Grown Meat

Industrial meat’s livestock farming causes 11% of greenhouse emissions, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, but most people are not ready to cut meat from their diets. The Netherlands-based Meatable is addressing those problems with genuine animal meat grown in a lab, with its patented Opti-Ox technology. The process uses stem cells taken from a living pig, putting them through a fermentation-like process that dramatically amplifies their growth and differentiation into the muscle and fat that comprise real meat—in just four days. Meatable plans to bring its pork product to market in Singapore next year. Company co-founder and CTO Daan Luining stresses that the product “isn’t like meat—it is meat.”