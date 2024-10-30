See-Through Computing

Lenovo’s ThinkBook laptop concept boasts a 17.3-inch micro-LED transparent display that looks like a glass pane and is less than 4 millimeters thick. The keyboard is replaced with a smooth surface, which users can project keys onto or use as a drawing pad. “Transparent displays are a very tough technology to make happen,” says AG Zheng, executive director of SMB product and smart solutions at Lenovo. One reason for that is the sheer number of tiny LEDs throughout the entire display that all need to be perfectly calibrated. That’s holding back commercial production—for now. “We are really seriously thinking about how to bring it to the market,” he says.
