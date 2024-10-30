All-Day Headphones

Open-ear headphones tend to dangle over the ear, blasting sound at the ear canal or conducting it through the jawbone. But Bose took a new approach with their Ultra Open Earbuds, which feature a flex arm that wraps around the outside of the ear like a cuff, putting the driver in an ideal position for clear, direct sound without sealing off your surroundings. More stable than an in-ear bud and weighing just 0.2 ounces each, these are designed for all-day comfort.

Buy Now: Bose Ultra Open Earbuds on BOSE | Amazon