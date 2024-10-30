As many desk-based workers have settled into a remote or hybrid routine, creating workspaces that meet their needs at home has become important. Beflo’s modular sit-stand smart desk has an elegant wood surface and includes a built-in 100V and USB power supply and touch screen, and can be customized with add-ons like a wireless charger and extra storage. Founder Beico Chiu says Beflo’s customers “value the aesthetics of their home and work environment and are health-conscious, recognizing the benefits of a standing desk for spinal health and overall well-being.” Next, Beflo wants to move onto building a desk for gamers.

Buy Now: Tenon Smart Adjustable Desk on Beflo | Amazon