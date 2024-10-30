Bike pedals have trade offs. Many clip-in pedals provide “float,” meaning they have some wiggle room side-to-side, which is gentler on your knees. The downside is that you need special shoes and your feet are stuck to the pedals—until you decide to un-clip, which many riders are reluctant to do, fearing worse injuries in the event of a crash. So 8 Degree Pedal created a “flat” pedal (no clips or special shoes required) with internal springs that offers float to reduce knee soreness and injuries. “You get the 100% freedom of a normal tennis shoe,” says founder Kenneth Belknap. And you could save your knees some pain.

Buy Now: X8-1 Floating Pedal on 8 Degree Pedal