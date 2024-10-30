Everything in Ultra-High-Def

Old classics shown in standard- or high-definition can look not so great on today’s ultra-high definition televisions. So Samsung is putting AI to the task in its Neo QLED 8K TV, also called the QN900D. A built-in processor helps power an upscaling algorithm that can turn standard- or high-definition video into crystal clear 8K resolution on the 12.9-millimeter thick screen. The TV was released in March in 65-, 75-, and 85-inch versions.

