The Best Inventions of 2024

Action Camera Extraordinaire

Insta360 X4

1 minute read
Insta360 x4 best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Raymond Wong

The very best content creators film themselves from multiple angles for variety’s sake. But what if you can’t afford a crew with expensive cameras to follow you around all day? China-based Insta360’s X4 is like having a multi-camera setup in one device. With two ultra-wide lenses and 8K capture, the 360-degree action camera records everything in sharp detail, allowing users to reframe an angle during editing and to get really creative with the composition. AI features simplify tasks that typically would require time-consuming post-production work, like automatically erasing a selfie stick or adding special effects. “The larger theme of our company is to democratize the camera and make anybody of any skill level into a great content creator,” says Michael Shabun, Insta360’s North America VP of business development and marketing.

Buy Now: Insta360 X4 on Insta360 | Amazon | REI

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com