Action Camera Extraordinaire

The very best content creators film themselves from multiple angles for variety’s sake. But what if you can’t afford a crew with expensive cameras to follow you around all day? China-based Insta360’s X4 is like having a multi-camera setup in one device. With two ultra-wide lenses and 8K capture, the 360-degree action camera records everything in sharp detail, allowing users to reframe an angle during editing and to get really creative with the composition. AI features simplify tasks that typically would require time-consuming post-production work, like automatically erasing a selfie stick or adding special effects. “The larger theme of our company is to democratize the camera and make anybody of any skill level into a great content creator,” says Michael Shabun, Insta360’s North America VP of business development and marketing.

