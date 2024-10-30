A Safer Tool for Tinkerers

“Solder is the glue of the modern age,” says Kyle Wiens, co-founder and CEO of repair manual website iFixit. But many people are worried about using soldering irons to fix their personal tech—for good reason. They’re hot, expensive, and can be dangerous. “The initial brief was, What can we build into the hardware to make it much, much easier than any soldering iron that’s come before?” says Wiens. The result is iFixit’s soldering iron powered by USB-C. It features a heat-resistant cap, like a pen, to reduce burn risk, and an accelerometer to automatically switch it off if you drop it.
Buy Now: FixHub Power Series Smart Soldering Iron on Ifixit
