Kadir Köymen, the founder and CEO of Turkey-based Edelkrone, was a frustrated filmmaker. Frustrated because tripods, which require that you manually adjust each leg, one at a time, slowed down his process. “I wanted a solution that matched my need for speed and comfort, especially when using heavier setups,” he says. Following years of experimentation, he invented the Tripod X—a fully motorized tripod that can change its height and automatically level on uneven surfaces at the push of a button on an associated app, or on the body of the tripod. Its smooth movement is especially helpful for time-lapse videos. The device was soft-launched earlier this year, with plans to fully introduce it in 2025.
Buy Now: Tripod X + Soft Case on Edelkrone | B&H Photo Video
