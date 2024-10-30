Bimotal Elevate turns a pedal bike into an e-bike with just a cellphone-sized device. Toby Ricco developed the product so he could keep mountain biking after he recovered from tearing cartilage in his left knee. Elevate is a $1,995 palm-sized motor with 750 watts of power—enough to produce 75 Newton-meters of torque—that clips onto the wheel of a regular bike. While still in its infancy—around 100 of Elevate’s 400 pre-ordered units have shipped since March—Ricco has big plans for the product. “Our beachhead market is electrifying bikes,” he says, but search and rescue teams are also using it to motorize gurneys to tackle tough terrain.

