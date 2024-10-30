The Best Inventions of 2024

Motorizing Bicycles

Bimotal Elevate

1 minute read
Bimotal Elevate Best Inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Bimotal Elevate turns a pedal bike into an e-bike with just a cellphone-sized device. Toby Ricco developed the product so he could keep mountain biking after he recovered from tearing cartilage in his left knee. Elevate is a $1,995 palm-sized motor with 750 watts of power—enough to produce 75 Newton-meters of torque—that clips onto the wheel of a regular bike. While still in its infancy—around 100 of Elevate’s 400 pre-ordered units have shipped since March—Ricco has big plans for the product. “Our beachhead market is electrifying bikes,” he says, but search and rescue teams are also using it to motorize gurneys to tackle tough terrain.

Buy Now: Elevate Ebike Motor System at Bimotal

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024
Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Immersive Gaming

Immersive Gaming

By Ashley Mateo

Better Breast Milk Storage

Better Breast Milk Storage

By Jared Lindzon

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com