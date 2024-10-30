The Best Inventions of 2024

Beaming the Internet

X Taara

1 minute read
Taara best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Worldwide, 2.6 billion people don’t have an internet connection. The mission of Taara, which sits within X, Alphabet’s moonshot factory, is to bridge that gap. Taara uses beams of light to transmit data between small terminals, offering an alternative to traditional fiber optic cables in places where installing ground-based systems is tricky. The beams can reach over 20 kilometers, delivering speeds up to 20 gigabits per second. The tech has been installed in 13 countries, including India, Kenya, Fiji, and even the U.S. (in rural areas and at events like Coachella). Most recently, in Ghana, 20,000 new users and 320 businesses have come online thanks to Taara. “Think of it like fiber, but without having to run any fiber—it’s just over the air,” says Mahesh Krishnaswamy, general manager of the project.

Learn More at X Taara

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024
Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Immersive Gaming

Immersive Gaming

By Ashley Mateo

Better Breast Milk Storage

Better Breast Milk Storage

By Jared Lindzon

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com