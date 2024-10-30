Want to discuss A Room with a View with Lena Dunham? Or hear Roxane Gay talking through Edith Wharton’s Age of Innocence? Now you can, thanks to publishing outfit Rebind. The company was founded by John Dubuque, who hired a professor at Corpus Christi College, at the University of Oxford, to teach him the philosophical tome Being and Time. With Rebind, AI provides expert conversational commentary about a book in response to user questions. So far, 10 books are available to the 1,000 users in the open beta, with two more books added each month, once the 10,000-strong waitlist opens. “The goal is to make this encounter with deeply meaningful texts possible for many more people,” says Dubuque.

