Around 22 million Americans are exposed to loud noises during the workday. Ear protectors help, but block out conversations, too. To address that issue, 3M has developed the world’s first self-charging protective communications headset, the Peltor WS Alert XPV Headset. The headset blocks outside noise but includes headphones and a microphone so workers can hear each other via Bluetooth, and it never runs out of power. Using a patented solar cell technology called Powerfoyle, it “converts outdoor and indoor light into clean, continuous energy” to charge a lithium-ion battery, says Chris Goralski, group president of 3M’s safety and industrial business group. 3M reports it sold $1 million of the headsets in their first month on the market.

