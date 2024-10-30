The Best Inventions of 2024

Advanced Ear Protection

3M Peltor WS Alert XPV Headset

1 minute read
3M Peltor WS Alert XPV Headset

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Around 22 million Americans are exposed to loud noises during the workday. Ear protectors help, but block out conversations, too. To address that issue, 3M has developed the world’s first self-charging protective communications headset, the Peltor WS Alert XPV Headset. The headset blocks outside noise but includes headphones and a microphone so workers can hear each other via Bluetooth, and it never runs out of power. Using a patented solar cell technology called Powerfoyle, it “converts outdoor and indoor light into clean, continuous energy” to charge a lithium-ion battery, says Chris Goralski, group president of 3M’s safety and industrial business group. 3M reports it sold $1 million of the headsets in their first month on the market.

Buy Now: 3M Peltor WS Alert XPV Headset on Conrad

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024
Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Immersive Gaming

Immersive Gaming

By Ashley Mateo

Better Breast Milk Storage

Better Breast Milk Storage

By Jared Lindzon

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com