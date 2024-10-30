The Best Inventions of 2024

“If you cut yourself, what's the first responder?” says Rion Aesthetics CEO Alisa Lask. “Platelets—your blood.” Going off that premise, creators of Rion’s Plated Intense Serum purchase platelets from a blood bank to harness the type of exosome—an inter-cellular messenger—responsible for signaling cell renewal. With billions of exosomes per two-pump dose, Plated uses its Renewosome technology to decrease facial redness and maintain shelf stability of the serum—a challenge for stem cell-containing products. The company has the medical credentials: Rion was founded by Mayo Clinic physicians at the Van Cleve Cardiac Regenerative Medicine Program, where they discovered that exosomes play a key role in healing. The company now produces platelet-derived exosome products currently in clinical trials for wound healing, cardiology, and orthopedics, while Lask’s spinoff focuses on aesthetic applications. A 2023 clinical study found that “all patients experienced improvement in redness, skin irritation, skin tone, texture, and smoothness” with nine weeks of Plated use.

