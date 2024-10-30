The Best Inventions of 2024

Top-Tier Skincare

NuFace Trinity+ Complete

1 minute read
TRINITY+ Complete Nuface Best Inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Jessica Klein

NuFace’s facial toning devices have been gaining popularity in recent years, but the latest model, the Trinity+ Complete, offers the combination of microcurrent and red light therapy, a hugely popular and study-backed skincare treatment. The handheld facial device has three magnetized attachments that promise to tighten facial muscles and smooth wrinkles. “As we get older, we need to exercise more to keep our bodies toned and tight,” says NuFace co-founder and CEO Tera Peterson. “The same concept goes for delicate facial muscles.” Thirty-six concentrated red LED lights are designed to smooth skin, while two attachments for administering microcurrents (one for targeting around the eyes) use up to 425 microamps to increase cellular adenosine triphosphate, providing a nearly instant, at-home facelift. The device prioritizes safety by shutting off after 20 minutes.

Buy Now: NuFace Trinity+ Complete on My Nuface | Nordstrom

