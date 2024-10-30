Simplifying Tax Returns

Millions of Americans eligible for free income tax filing don’t take advantage of it, in part because it isn’t well integrated with the rest of their financial lives. Column Tax figures it’s cheaper and easier when tax filing is part of a banking or accounting application you’re already using, so it’s building a bridge to connect those apps with tax prep. “There’s no reason tax needs to be separate,” says CEO and co-founder Gavin Nachbar. The company’s application programming interfaces (APIs) allow apps like Chime and Nerdwallet to embed free tax filing into their offerings, using already stored data plus other sources as needed. This year, Column Tax processed over $150 million in refunds in its first full tax season, for people in all 50 states.

