The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is launching a Taylor Swift-themed campaign to encourage young people in battleground states to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The committee announced the campaign Friday, the same day that the pop superstar is set to perform an Eras Tour show in Miami. The news comes after Swift shared her endorsement of Harris the night of the first—and only—debate on Sept. 10 between the Democratic nominee and Republican candidate former President Donald Trump.

“I’m voting for [Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift, TIME’s Person of the Year in 2023, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that night. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The DNC’s new campaign includes a Snapchat filter encouraging young voters in battleground states to be “fearless” on issues at the forefront of this election cycle, such as reproductive rights and economic opportunities, according to the committee’s press release. The filter includes a link to IWillVote.com, where people can learn how to vote for Harris.

The DNC is also releasing ads in Miami, including a mobile billboard on a boat close to Swift’s concert venue. Swift is performing in Miami on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A DNC spokesperson told TIME that Swift is not involved in the campaign.

“Democrats are reaching out to young voters where they are, from concert venues to social media platforms, to make sure they have the resources they need to cast their ballot,” DNC communications director Rosemary Boeglin said in the press release. “We’re not taking any vote for granted, and we’ll continue to make sure young voters across the country know everything that’s at stake and the stark contrast between Vice President Harris’ New Way Forward and Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda.”

The ads include slogans like inviting voters to their “Kamala Era,” a reference to Swift’s Eras Tour. The Snapchat filter also uses language familiar to Swifties, like “fearless,” which is the title of the pop star's second album.

While Swift was previously reluctant to speak publicly about politics, she broke that silence in 2018 when she endorsed two Democratic congressional candidates in Tennessee, where Swift lived for a number of years, and still owns a home. She went on to endorse President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and has been a vocal supporter of abortion rights and LGBTQ+ rights. And her impact among fans is significant—after Swift urged people to register to vote through a post on her Instagram story in 2023, Vote.org reported receiving more than 35,000 registrations.