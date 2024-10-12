The White House Military Office released Vice President Kamala Harris’ medical report on Oct. 12, sharing that Harris “remains in excellent health” based on her most recent and “unremarkable” physical exam in April 2024.

A healthcare statement from Joshua R. Simmons, Harris’ physician, said the Vice President “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Simmons shared that Harris, 59, had certain health issues, including her nearsightedness, as well as seasonal allergies triggered by pollen, and urticaria—a common skin condition that causes itchiness and redness. Still, her physician asserted that she is managing these well, her allergies and urticaria have improved, and she has “never experienced severe symptoms.” The Vice President’s nearsightedness is also corrected by lenses, which leave her with 20/20 vision.

It was noted that Harris' maternal side of the family has a history of colon cancer.

Meanwhile, Harris is up to date on her immunizations and preventive care recommendations—including colonoscopies and mammograms. Simmons described Harris’ active physical routine, something she has spoken about previously, as well as her “very healthy” diet.

Harris’ physical exam is significant because her approach to transparency differs intensely from that of former President Donald Trump, and Harris’ Republican opponent in the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5.

Ever since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election on July 21, Trump, 78, has become the older candidate. This came after there was repeated focus on the age of Biden throughout the campaign battles between Biden and Trump, as well as Biden’s highly criticized debate performance in June, despite the age gap between Biden and Trump only being about three and a half years.

The public has little information on Trump’s current health situation. The most recent medical report publicly shared by Trump was featured in a Nov. 20, 2023, Truth Social post, which included a screenshot of a letter from Dr. Bruce Aronwald, sharing little detail but saying the former President was in “excellent health.”

Though Trump has recently said that he would “gladly” share his medical records, he has not yet done so. Furthermore, Harris released the information about her health almost exactly three months after Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt at his campaign event on July 13 in Pennsylvania—an event that killed a man in the audience.

Trump’s medical team has remained extremely tight-lipped over any information about the former President’s medical records after the attempt or the extent of his ear wound. Republican representative and physician Ronny Jackson of Texas did write a signed letter released on July 20, stating that the ear wound was caused by a gunshot, and that the wound was “beginning to granulate and heal properly.”

The Trump campaign has also not responded to attempts from publications like the New York Times to receive medical records—though the Harris campaign also did not respond to the Times, instead deciding to release the Vice President’s records on their own timeline.

According to ABC News, a senior Harris aide said they see the release of the Vice President’s records as an “opening to highlight how little is known about the health of 78-year-old Trump.”