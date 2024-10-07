Palestinian and Israeli Women Don’t Want to ‘Win.’ We Want Peace

In 2014, one of us, Yael Admi, co-founded Women Wage Peace to center Israeli women in the movement for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. In 2021, the other, Reem Hajajreh, founded Women of the Sun to encourage the political engagement of Palestinian women. Our organizations were born separately, but our urgent desire to end the cycle of violence and conflict, and our shared belief in the powerful role women have to play in leading our region to peace, brought us together.

Two years ago, we shared the Mothers’ Call, our organizations’ joint declaration and petition for peace. We were already working together for a brighter future when everything changed. On Oct. 7, 2023 and throughout the subsequent war, the unthinkable happened—years of unresolved conflict brought us to the point of explosion, and our world collapsed. Members of both Women of the Sun and Women Wage Peace were among those killed in the horrific outbreak of violence, their cries forever etched in our hearts. We wept together for the lives cut short and the families shattered. Yet, in our grief, we found strength in one another. We believe that even amid this terrible tragedy, an understanding can emerge.

We, women and mothers, are bringing to the negotiations table our empathy, our creativity, our determination, and our ability to build deep trust between the sides. These qualities are vital for reaching sustainable solutions, taking into consideration the complexity of life and the many narratives involved. We do not need to win, because we know that there are no winners in wars. We know that you do not need to be pro-Palestinian or pro-Israeli—you only need to be pro-peace.

This year, we recruited groups of religious women and environmental activists from diverse backgrounds who are working both separately and jointly to rally support for peace in their communities through deep dialogue. This process is very challenging, especially in war time, as the participants come from polarized sides of the conflict. But against all odds, women have succeeded in overcoming the obstacles and forming joint peace-building projects. Together, we have intensified our efforts to amplify our Mothers’ Call, which has been met with increased recognition and support from local audiences as well as many prominent international organizations and figures, including Pope Francis and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both of whom have publicly backed our efforts.

We are standing together in the face of despair, raising the flag of hope for a better future for our children and for future generations. Over the past year, we have joined hands in partnership and determination to restore hope to our people, and we ask you to listen to the voices of thousands of Palestinian and Israeli women and to join our call to end the cycle. The path we must take is one of security, freedom, and safety for all. It is a path led by women with dignity, empathy, and a commitment to reconciliation. Together, we vow to walk that path. It is time for peace—it is time for peace now.

We call on moderate voices near us and around the world to unite in a bold partnership for the future of our region. We urge our leaders to demonstrate courage and vision, to bring about the historic change we all seek, and to remain committed to restoring hope through active participation in peace negotiations in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325, which mandates respect for women’s rights and their involvement in conflict resolution.

We call on the global community, countries in the region, women, and peace activists everywhere to join us in supporting this urgent appeal. Your support is not only uplifting for those of us on the ground, but it is also essential for creating the future we all long for.

We are embarking on a shared journey, walking hand in hand, and we will not stop until we reach a respectful, mutual, and non-violent agreement between Israelis and Palestinians. This is the only way we can raise children in peace. The only way our next generation will be able to envision the future without worrying whether they will be able to realize their dreams. After more than a hundred years of bloody and painful conflict, led mostly by men, we are taking the lead and saying: enough!

We ask you to listen to the voices of thousands of Palestinian and Israeli mothers. Join us in our Mothers’ Call, because the sea of tears is already too full. It is time for women to lead our region to peace.

Peace activists Yael Admi and Reem Hajajreh are featured in TIME’s 2024 Women of the Year.

Correction, Oct. 8

The original photo credit for the image in this article was incorrect. The photographer is Gal Mosenson, not Tamar Mutzafi.