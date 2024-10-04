Elon Musk said he would attend a rally that Donald Trump is holding on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, the setting of the first assassination attempt on the former president.

In a post late Thursday New York time on his social platform X, the billionaire wrote, “I will be there to support!” in response to the Republican presidential nominee’s post about his return to the site.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has already committed millions to Trump’s third White House bid, with a super political action committee he started spending $71 million mostly on canvassing and field operations to get out the vote.

Trump’s rally at fairgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, comes exactly one month before Election Day. At a rally there in July, a gunman’s bullet grazed his ear. The gunman killed Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, as he shielded his family, and gravely wounded two others.

The image of a bloodied Trump standing up after the shooting, fist pumped and mouthing “Fight!” has become one of the most iconic images of the campaign, emblazoned upon T-shirts, vehicles and splashed across social media.