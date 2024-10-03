Tesla Is Recalling More Than 27,000 Vehicles. Here’s Why

Tesla has filed another recall for its Cybertrucks—the company’s fifth recall for the product since it was made available to customers last year. This recall includes roughly 27,000 Cybertrucks. The reasoning behind the recall stems from delays in the rearview image display on the dashboard, which could “increase the risk of a collision,” according to the company’s filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Sept. 26.

On the affected Cybertrucks, the rear view camera display may appear blank for up to 6-8 seconds after the vehicle is shifted into reverse. Currently, according to NHTSA’s guidelines, vehicles must display the rearview image within 2 seconds of the vehicle being placed in reverse.

The recall notice specifically mentions certain Cybertrucks manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and Sept. 14, 2024, as those affected. In the filing and in a blog post on the Tesla website, the company states that drivers of the Cybertrucks with this issue can still reverse their cars by performing traditional shoulder checks and using their mirrors.

The recall filing chronicles how the issue was identified—as a part of a September internal compliance audit. After noticing the potential issues, Tesla “investigated the condition,” performed tests, and made a voluntary recall. As of the day before the filing, Tesla said they identified 45 warranty claims and four field reports that “may” be related to the rearview camera issue. Still, the company is reportedly not aware of any accidents the issue has caused.

On its website, Tesla shared a recall search link through which customers can check to see if their vehicle has been affected by this recent notice. The company also shared in its blog post that the issue will be addressed by a software release, letting customers know that they do not need to schedule a service appointment to fix the backup camera display.

TIME has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet to comment on this recall of the Cybertruck, but he previously called the vehicles “apocalypse proof.” This is just the latest in Tesla’s slew of recalls over the past year. In January, the company recalled 2.2 million vehicles due to unreadable warning light lettering. Cybertrucks were again among the recalled vehicles. The issue was eventually repaired through a software update, but the problems did not stop there.

In April, Tesla recalled all MY 2024 Cybertrucks made between Nov. 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024, due to faulty accelerator pedals. In May, Tesla recalled 125,000 vehicles for a seat belt signal issue. In June, another recall addressed how a piece of the truck’s windshield wiper could come loose and detach while it’s being driven.