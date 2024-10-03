Former transport minister S. Iswaran was handed a 12-month prison term on Thursday for bribery and obstruction of justice, with the judge delivering a sentence even longer than that sought by prosecutors to underscore the city’s zeal for clean governance.

“Trust and confidence in public institutions are the bedrock of effective governance,” Justice Vincent Hoong said. “This can all too easily be undermined by the appearance that an individual public servant has fallen below the standards of integrity and accountability.”

Iswaran is the first ex-minister in Singapore to receive a prison sentence since 1975. The former minister last week unexpectedly pleaded guilty to four charges of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one count of obstruction of justice. He had previously vowed to defend himself over nearly three dozen counts including corruption, but the prosecution amended the charges on the first day of the case.

A swift conclusion to a trial that was expected to drag on for months may put to bed a scandal that has tested the wealthy island nation’s reputation for clean governance since the initial investigation came to light last year. It also clears the way for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong — who came to power in May — to lead the ruling People’s Action Party in a general election that must be held by November 2025.

Read More: A Wave of Scandals Is Testing the Singaporean Government’s Ability to Take Criticism

“The sentence underscores the court’s strong stance against any corruption-type offense,” said Eugene Tan, professor of law with Singapore Management University. “There is no doubt that the court placed a premium on maintaining the integrity of the public sector.”

Justice Hoong agreed to a request for the 62-year-old to be jailed from Oct 7. It’s possible Iswaran may appeal the sentence, with his defense lawyer noting that his surrender is subject to any applications that may be made.

Prosecutors had asked for a seven-month jail term, while his defense lawyers sought no more than eight weeks. Justice Hoong said Iswaran’s contributions to public service and Singapore were, at best, a neutral factor in sentencing.

Since the start of this year, Iswaran was charged with 35 counts including graft. He was alleged to have obtained more than S$403,000 ($313,000) in luxury goods including tickets to musicals and soccer matches in the UK. Most of the court charges dealt with Iswaran’s interactions with tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

Ong’s spokesman declined to comment. The property mogul has not been charged and the Attorney-General’s Chambers has said it will “take a decision” on him soon.

Among the amended charges, Iswaran pleaded guilty to obtaining tickets for the Singapore F1 Grand Prix in 2022, a night’s stay in Four Seasons Hotel Doha, and flights including being aboard a private jet to Qatar. In agreeing to the guilty plea, Iswaran returned more than S$380,000, while gifts were forfeited to the state.

Iswaran “abused his position” by obtaining gifts from Ong, Justice Hoong said.

Known for bringing F1 racing to Singapore, Iswaran is the first minister to get embroiled in a graft probe since 1986 when then-Minister for National Development Teh Cheang Wan was investigated for accepting bribes. Teh denied receiving the money and died before he could be formally charged.

The last time a former minister from the ruling party was sentenced to jail in Singapore was in 1975. Then-Minister of State for Environment Wee Toon Boon was sentenced to 18 months in jail for accepting a two-story house and land.