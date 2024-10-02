Everyone loves a good meet-cute. And what’s cuter than talking to a stranger through a wall? The seventh season of Love Is Blind premieres Wednesday on Netflix. The hit reality dating show has led to many marriages, but many, many more heartbreaks since its premiere in 2020.

This season, based in Washington, D.C., features 29 singles who, like the show’s previous contestants, have all entered the pods seeking a connection with someone they cannot see. At the end, they must choose if they want to marry the person they got engaged to sight unseen. The show is an “experiment,” as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey often say, centered around the age-old question—is love truly blind?

But does the experiment work? Here are the show’s couples who said yes at the altar and are still together.

Season 1, Atlanta

Lauren Speed-Hamilton, 36, and Cameron Hamilton, 34, an interracial couple, stole the public’s heart when they became the first couple to get engaged on the show, which aired in February 2020. The two are still in bliss today, and renewed their vows during their five-year anniversary in November 2023.

“I’m a believer in this experiment that’s removing the confounding variables of ethnicity, race, background, and the big one being physical appearance,” Cameron said on the show. “None of that matters.”

But the pair weren’t the only couple to tie the knot during season one.

Amber Pike, 32, and Matt Barnett, 33, also said “I do,” and are still together. “Half a decade ago, I somehow convinced @atypicalamber to marry me. Little did she know she'd have to put up with all of my antics. 5 years of love, laughter, and terrible dad jokes,” said Barnett in an anniversary Instagram post. Thank you for being my partner in crime, being my rock, and laughing at my poor attempts at trying to be funny.”

Season 2, Chicago

Unfortunately, none of the couples that met on season 2 of the reality show, which aired in February 2022, are still together. The 34-year-old Jarrette Jones and 30-year-old Iyanna McNeely opted to get married on the finale episode, but finalized their divorce in November 2022. Danielle Ruhl, 31, and Nick Thompson, 39 also tied the knot on the show, but have since gone their separate ways.

“The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me. Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief as we navigate our emotions,” wrote Thompson in an Instagram post about the couple's separation in September 2022. “I am grateful for this experience, the learnings that came, and those yet to come. I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had.”

Season 3, Dallas

The third season of Love is Blind, which premiered in October 2022, saw two couples get married. Alexa Lemieux, 30, and Brennon Lemieux, 34, became a fan-favorite as their love blossomed on-screen. Not only are they still married, they have also become parents since they wed on the show. The couple announced their bundle of joy in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, and confirmed the arrival of their child this past August in an Instagram post.

Twenty-eight-year-old Colleen Reed and 30-year-old Matt Bolton also said yes at the altar in the Season 3 finale, and are still married. Bolton was criticized during the season for his treatment of Reed, and the couple raised eyebrows when they opted to live apart after the show ended. However, they have since taken that step, announcing at the season 6 reunion that they moved in together in Dallas.

“God sent me this angel in a very unorthodox way. Allowed us to learn and grow by facing us with challenges, but also let us completely open up to each other and we fell in love,” wrote Bolton in an Instagram post in November 2022. “Love is never easy and it takes work, but I wouldn't want it with anyone else.”

Season 4, Seattle

For some couples on season 4 of Love is Blind, which aired in March 2023, love did not happen without disarray. After Zack Goytowski, 34, ended his initial engagement with Irina Solomonova, he married Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski, 35, on the show. He’d dated both of the women in the pods. The two have also expanded their family, welcoming a daughter earlier this year.

“Two years ago today, as we sat on the phone, about to make the craziest decision of our lives in front of all our friends and family, I never would have guessed where we would be today,” said Goytowski in a May Instagram post. “The only certainty I had was the love I felt in my heart for you, that I had found what I had been looking for my entire life. Thats all I needed.”

Kwame Appiah, 34, and Chelsea Griffin Appiah, 32, also remain married. The couple opened up to Tudum about their struggles integrating each other’s lives, lifestyles, and families with one another—Appiah’s mother had displayed disapproval of their relationship on Love is Blind, and did not attend their wedding. But the pair has been working on building that relationship, and happily celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary this May.

The couple shared a touching post on June 12, the anniversary of the 1967 Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, that allowed for interracial marriages in the U.S. “It’s crazy to think how far we’ve had to come as a society. That not all that long ago different races couldn’t marry or cohabitate,” the pair captioned the joint post. “We wanted to take a moment to celebrate. Appreciating the progress we’ve already made, and hoping to contribute to progress from here on. Love always wins.”

Finally, Brett Brown, 37, and Tiffany Pennywell Brown, 38, another fan favorite, are also still together. After getting married on the show, the Portland-based couple has taken on many adventures together, including vacations to Japan and Jamaica. “We met in the most unexpected way imaginable but we wouldn’t have had it any other way,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post in April 2023. “This is us, this is our story. Meet the Browns!”

Season 5, Houston

Despite the age gap and some drama during their on-screen romance in October 2023 due to 33-year-old Lydia Velez Gonzalez’s previous relationship with another contestant, Velez Gonzalez and 26-year-old James 'Milton' Johnson IV have stayed together since tying the knot on Love is Blind.

“It's been almost two years since we uttered 'I do' on that magical journey. Every day with you feels like a new chapter in the best love story ever told,” Jonson wrote in an anniversary post. “You're more than just my love; you're my heart, my strength, my everything. I am so proud and eternally grateful to call you my wife. I love you, always and forever.”

Season 6, Charlotte

In the most-recent season of Love is Blind, which premiered this Valentine’s Day in 2024, only one lucky couple said yes at the altar: Johnny McIntyre, 28, and Amy Cortés, also 28. The North Carolina-based pair is still happily married.

“Last year when I married you, I thought you were perfect, but seeing you handle everything that life threw your way this year - the release of LIB, medical scares, stepping away from your job, starting a new career in a completely different field, and not to mention all the traveling - was nothing short of amazing,” McIntyre captioned a post celebrating his wife’s birthday.