 TIME for Kids Continues Service Stars Program and Names New Kid of the Month: 10-Year-Old Anti-Hunger Advocate Elaina Johnson 

Made Possible by The Allstate Foundation, Service Stars Spotlights Young People Making Positive Change

Today, TIME for Kids continues its Service Stars program with the announcement of the first Kid of the Month for the 2024-2025 school year: Elaina Johnson, 10, from Broomfield, Colorado, who is recognized for her dedication to combating food insecurity in her community. Explore her story here.

The TIME for Kids Service Stars program is being made possible with funding from The Allstate Foundation.

Now in its second year, TIME for Kids Service Stars is a program designed for young people ages 8 to 14 who are eager to make the world a better place. The program offers kids—along with families, educators, and community groups—the resources and inspiration needed to drive positive change in their communities. Each month, a themed mission encourages kids to take action—such as spreading kindness, raising money, or protecting the planet—and one exceptional child is chosen and featured as the Kid of the Month in a TIME for Kids cover story.

“We are delighted to jump into the second year of our successful Service Stars program by sharing more stories of kids who are performing acts of kindness and service in their communities,” said TIME for Kids Editor in Chief Andrea Delbanco. “We aim to inspire readers and give them the information they need to take action themselves—no act of service is too small to celebrate.”

“The Allstate Foundation is proud to partner with TIME for Kids on the Service Stars program,” said Greg Weatherford II, Youth Empowerment Program Officer for The Allstate Foundation. “We believe that young people have the power to make a significant difference in their communities. By celebrating these extraordinary kids and providing these Service Stars resources, we hope to inspire youth to take action and create a brighter future for all.”

To date, nine inspiring kids have been recognized by the TIME for Kids Service Stars program. Read more here.

Nominate a Service Star and access free articles and resources here.

