Nearly 100 people have died in at least six states in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a category 4 storm that left a path of destruction as it tore through the Southeast in recent days. Rescue efforts are underway in North Carolina as hundreds of people are still unaccounted for and regions, including the city of Asheville, where at least 30 people died, remain without power. In Florida, where Hurricane Helene first made landfall, power has been restored to 99% of the state, according to Governor Ron DeSantis; and Florida’s National Guard has been authorized to send resources to North Carolina.

As images and videos of the aftermath circulate, many are looking for ways to help. FEMA has said that while many people make well-intentioned donations of goods, providing cash to verified relief organizations is the best way to help following a natural disaster. According to FEMA: “Organizations on the ground know what items and quantities are needed, often buy in bulk with discounts and, if possible, purchase through businesses local to the disaster, which supports economic recovery.”

Here are some organizations that are aiding relief efforts:

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) helps bring together community-serving organizations during disasters. The organization is currently requesting that cash donations be made to state VOAD chapters in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging donations to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, set up to help residents recover from the damage. The funds will be administered by United Way of North Carolina, with the money going to nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims and clean up and emergency supplies.

All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts, an organization formed in response to the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, aims to address the immediate and long-term needs of areas struck by natural disasters. The organization is launching a 12-month response to Hurricane Helene, hoping to raise $2 million dollars to support long-term recovery.

American Red Cross

Almost 1,400 Red Cross disaster workers have been deployed to help aid in disaster relief, with more on the way. The organization is working with partners to open and support hundreds of shelters for thousands of individuals who have evacuated their homes, and provide meals and supplies to impacted communities.

The organization is also encouraging unaffected communities to donate blood, as the storm caused the cancellation of numerous blood drives throughout Georgia and the Carolinas.

World Central Kitchen

Chef José Andrés’ nonprofit global food relief organization World Central Kitchen began serving meals less than 12 hours after Helene made landfall in Steinhatchee, Florida, a town hit hard by Helene. They have teams in four states serving meals and assessing food needs for local communities. You can donate here.

Save the Children

Save the Children is working with local organizations in Florida to help support children and families hit hard by the hurricane. The organization is working to provide hygiene kits, diapers and baby wipes—along with classroom cleaning kits to schools and child care centers. Save the Children is also working with partners in the communities to help restore child care and early learning centers and provide mental health support for children and caregivers.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s rapid response team began mobilizing on Friday morning to provide meals in Florida. The organization plans to continue its response efforts beyond initial relief—aiming to provide emotional and spiritual support for survivors and first responders as they recover.