See Photos of Hurricane Helene’s Devastation in North Carolina

North Carolina has been devastated by flooding and mudslides after the remnants of Hurricane Helene tore through the state.
At least 42 people have died in North Carolina, per CNN, making it the state with the highest death toll after the storm. More than 100 people have died across six states, including Florida and Georgia.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Helene was “one of the worst storms in modern history for parts of western North Carolina,” calling the devastation an “unprecedented tragedy.” The storm damaged roads and downed power lines, leaving many without power.
Helene started as a tropical storm last week, but escalated to a Category 4 hurricane before it hit the U.S. on Sept. 26. While it was downgraded on its path through the U.S., it unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on many communities.
There’s a long road to recovery ahead. President Joe Biden said that he would visit areas affected by Helene later this week if it wouldn’t disrupt the rescue and recovery efforts.
