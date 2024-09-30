See Photos of Hurricane Helene’s Devastation in North Carolina

North Carolina has been devastated by flooding and mudslides after the remnants of Hurricane Helene tore through the state.

At least 42 people have died in North Carolina, per CNN, making it the state with the highest death toll after the storm. More than 100 people have died across six states, including Florida and Georgia.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Helene was “one of the worst storms in modern history for parts of western North Carolina,” calling the devastation an “unprecedented tragedy.” The storm damaged roads and downed power lines, leaving many without power.

Helene started as a tropical storm last week, but escalated to a Category 4 hurricane before it hit the U.S. on Sept. 26. While it was downgraded on its path through the U.S., it unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on many communities.

There’s a long road to recovery ahead. President Joe Biden said that he would visit areas affected by Helene later this week if it wouldn’t disrupt the rescue and recovery efforts.

Flooding in Asheville, N.C. on Sept. 28. Melissa Sue Gerrits—Getty Images

A local resident helps free a car that became stranded in a stretch of flooding road on the outskirts of Boone, N.C., on Sept. 27. Jonathan Drake—Reuters

A stop sign can be barely seen above a flooded parking lot in Morganton, N.C., on Sept. 28. Kathy Kmonicek—AP

Residents inspect the damage from flooding in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, N.C. on Sept. 28. Sean Rayford—Getty Images

Damage and debris from flooding that came from the Rocky Broad River into Lake Lure on Sept. 28. Melissa Sue Gerrits—Getty Images

Mud fills the entrance to resident Terry Wilson's home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Old Fort, N.C. on Sept. 29. Melissa Sue Gerrits—Getty Images

A vehicle backed up onto a tree outside of the Old Fort Elementary School in Old Fort, N.C. on Sept. 29. Melissa Sue Gerrits—Getty Images

The Laurel Fork Road bridge sits destroyed from flood waters raging in the Upper Laurel Fork creek in Vilas, N.C., on Sept. 27. Jonathan Drake—Reuters

Men on a four wheeler pass a storm damaged house along Mill Creek in Old Fort, N.C., on Sept. 30. Sean Rayford—Getty Images

Piled up debris in Lake Lure in Lake Lure, N.C. on Sept. 28. Melissa Sue Gerrits—Getty Images

A couple gathers water for their toilets in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Fairview, N.C. on Sept. 29. Sean Rayford—Getty Images

Workers survey a large section of Highway 105 that washed away because of flood waters, on the outskirts of Boone, N.C., on Sept. 27. Jonathan Drake—Reuters