New York Mayor Eric L. Adams has been indicted following a federal corruption investigation, the New York Times first reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Other outlets including CNN and CNBC have also reported on the indictment citing their own sources.

The charges remain unclear, as the indictment reportedly remained sealed as of Wednesday night.

The indictment follows an FBI investigation, first reported by the Times in 2023, which examined whether Adams and his 2021 election campaign conspired with the Turkish government that year to receive illegal foreign donations.

Adams, in a statement sent to the media, said: “I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.